ByteNext Price Down 22.7% This Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $75,792.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.07 or 0.08054047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00082336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,504.62 or 0.98582187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002755 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

