Bytom Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.54 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $62.28 million and $12.54 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,719,384,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,578,831 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

