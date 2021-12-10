C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. 2,128,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,884. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,733 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

