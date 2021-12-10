CACHE Gold (CGT) Market Cap Achieves $5.27 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $57.02 or 0.00118224 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $252,561.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00210586 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 92,472 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.