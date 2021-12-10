Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce $122.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.90 million and the highest is $122.40 million. Cactus reported sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $431.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $609.51 million, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $623.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE WHD opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 471,541 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

