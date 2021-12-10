Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $113.80 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.56.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,176 shares of company stock worth $37,420,069 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

