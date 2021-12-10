Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176,686 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.80 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.56.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,176 shares of company stock worth $37,420,069. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

