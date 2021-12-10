Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,978 shares during the period. Chimera Investment makes up 3.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Chimera Investment worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 24.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 70,926 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,019 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

