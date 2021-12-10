Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,516 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74.

