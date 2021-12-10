Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $854,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 302,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.