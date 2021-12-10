Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $70.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

