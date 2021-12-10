Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises 1.9% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $81.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

