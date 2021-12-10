Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.76 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

