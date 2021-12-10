Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. iShares US Regional Banks ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

