Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up about 1.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KYN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 311,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 156,409 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 193,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

