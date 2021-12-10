Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Eagle Point Credit accounts for about 3.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.85% of Eagle Point Credit worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE ECC opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

