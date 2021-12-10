Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18,522 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,522 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $88.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

