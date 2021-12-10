Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,667 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,000.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.48 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

