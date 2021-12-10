Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 2.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

OKE opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.