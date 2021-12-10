Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $167.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

