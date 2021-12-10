Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,953 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $140.61 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $85.68 and a 1-year high of $145.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

