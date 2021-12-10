Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 88.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $13.37 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.