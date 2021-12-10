Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.40

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.40 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 95.90 ($1.27). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.27), with a volume of 35,936 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.37. The company has a market capitalization of £719.93 million and a PE ratio of 48.00.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.