CaixaPay (CXP) Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.07 or 0.08410630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.86 or 0.99597172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

