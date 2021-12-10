Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Director Buys $30,068.65 in Stock

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Director Steven S. Myers acquired 33,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 210,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,451. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,562,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

