Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

CALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 1,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $58.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.63. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

