Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $146.67

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.67 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.66). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 8,725 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £40.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.67.

About Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health solutions in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases IÂ-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.