Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.59 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

