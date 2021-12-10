Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

