Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $38.61. Approximately 18,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,191,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Get Camping World alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 3.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Camping World by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Camping World by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Camping World by 17.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Camping World by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.