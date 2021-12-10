Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,881,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $111.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

