Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 381,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

