Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Price Target to $0.17

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $0.42 to $0.17 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CVSI traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 171,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,748. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.