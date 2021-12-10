Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 22,335 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

