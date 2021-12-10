Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 334 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $344.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.31 and a 200-day moving average of $333.35. The company has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.