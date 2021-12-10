Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 9,417 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.20% of Ares Capital worth $17,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.70 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

