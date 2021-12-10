Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 37.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $204,358,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $212.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.95. The firm has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

