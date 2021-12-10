Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $625.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $593.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.46.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

