Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 23,688 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

