Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys New Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 205,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 20.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after acquiring an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $17,746,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $15,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

