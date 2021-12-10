Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,613 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.06% of Paychex worth $26,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

PAYX opened at $123.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

