Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,568 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,457,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 166,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 139,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

