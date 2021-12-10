Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 5.9% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Unilever by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 33.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

