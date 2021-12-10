Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 80.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 42.9% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $260.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

