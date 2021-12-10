Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,204 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

