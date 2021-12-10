Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,882 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

