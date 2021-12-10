Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $19.49 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,119 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT opened at $154.68 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.