Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $22.63 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $22,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $242,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPG opened at $152.28 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.