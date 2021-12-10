Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Shares of PCAR opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

