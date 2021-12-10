Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,981.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,883.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,747.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.